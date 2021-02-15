>
Spire's DollarHelp Program receives $20,000 donation

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:SR +0.24%

Origin Holdings' gift will help struggling customers pay their utility bills

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Holdings, Inc, is donating $20,000 to Spire's DollarHelp program to help limited-income customers in need of energy assistance. The donation will be made through Origin's philanthropic arm, the LillieMon Foundation.

Spire color logo

Origin is a consulting firm that specializes in helping utilities manage technology and deploy and operate key business systems. Spire is one of its clients.

"Origin could not be prouder to work in an industry that stands behind its customers during tough times," said Mark Black, Origin chairman. "Utilities provide life-supporting services to their communities, so we feel privileged to offer support to Spire's customers in this very difficult time. It is through common-cause and empathy that we'll persevere through this pandemic and recover together."

In 2013, Origin founded LillieMon, a charitable organization that helps improve the lives of others.

"We are grateful for partners like Origin who are willing to support our customers during a time when many are still struggling because of the Coronavirus pandemic," said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire president and CEO. "This donation will help customers maintain access to affordable, reliable and clean natural gas to fuel their homes when they need it most."

Spire's DollarHelp program has been around since 1982. Managed through United Way, the DollarHelp program allows customers to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills. To learn more about DollarHelp or to enroll in the program, visit Spireenergy.com/DollarHelp.

About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact:
Raegan Johnson
314-342-3300
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spires-dollarhelp-program-receives-20-000-donation-301228317.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.


