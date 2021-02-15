Spire's DollarHelp Program receives $20,000 donation

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Holdings, Inc, is donating $20,000 to Spire's DollarHelp program to help limited-income customers in need of energy assistance. The donation will be made through Origin's philanthropic arm, the LillieMon Foundation.

Origin is a consulting firm that specializes in helping utilities manage technology and deploy and operate key business systems. Spire is one of its clients.

"Origin could not be prouder to work in an industry that stands behind its customers during tough times," said Mark Black, Origin chairman. "Utilities provide life-supporting services to their communities, so we feel privileged to offer support to Spire's customers in this very difficult time. It is through common-cause and empathy that we'll persevere through this pandemic and recover together."

In 2013, Origin founded LillieMon, a charitable organization that helps improve the lives of others.

"We are grateful for partners like Origin who are willing to support our customers during a time when many are still struggling because of the Coronavirus pandemic," said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire president and CEO. "This donation will help customers maintain access to affordable, reliable and clean natural gas to fuel their homes when they need it most."

Spire's DollarHelp program has been around since 1982. Managed through United Way, the DollarHelp program allows customers to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills. To learn more about DollarHelp or to enroll in the program, visit Spireenergy.com/DollarHelp.

