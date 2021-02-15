>
National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend For Its 5.20% Series F Preferred Stock

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:NNN -0.73%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2021.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 3,143 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

(PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-retail-properties-inc-declares-dividend-for-its-5-20-series-f-preferred-stock-301228095.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.


