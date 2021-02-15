>
PRNewswire
Vectrus Awarded Prime Contract for Department of Defense Naval Base Coronado (NBC) 5G Smart Warehouse

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:VEC -0.54%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), announced today that it was awarded a prime contract for the Naval Base Coronado 5G Smart Warehouse to provide industry-leading inventory management, network security, robotic material moving, and environmental sensing capabilities.

The objective of the Naval Base Coronado 5G Smart Warehouse project is to develop a 5G-enabled Smart Warehouse focused on transshipment between shore facilities and naval units, to increase the efficiency and fidelity of naval logistic operations, including identification, recording, organization, storage, retrieval, and transportation of materiel and supplies. Additionally, the project will create a proving ground for testing, refining, and validating emerging 5G-enabled technologies.

"We are excited to support the Navy's groundbreaking smart warehouse prototype in a competitive arena focused on technological solutions that are now being applied within traditional facility and base operations and IT services," said Corinne Minton-Package, Senior Vice President of Operational Technology and Enterprise Vectrus. "This is an opportunity to lend our technological expertise in support of the clients' migration towards the converged infrastructure market and move away from traditional ways of operating their facilities, supply chains, and networks."

Vectrus' support at Naval Base Coronado is part of the DoD's $600 million project for 5G experimentation and testing at five U.S. military test sites, representing the largest full-scale 5G tests for dual-use applications in the world. Each installation will partner with military Services, industry leaders, and academic experts to advance the Department's 5G capabilities.

For information on career opportunities associated with this project as well as other Vectrus programs, please visit https://careers.vectrus.com/.

About Vectrus:
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
[email protected]
(719) 637-5773

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-awarded-prime-contract-for-department-of-defense-naval-base-coronado-nbc-5g-smart-warehouse-301227758.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.


