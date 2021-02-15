Boyd Gaming And Aristocrat Technologies Announce BoydPay Digital Wallet

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)and Aristocrat Technologies today announced the launch of "BoydPay," Boyd Gaming's new digital wallet product.

Through BoydPay, Boyd Gaming customers will have the ability to create a cashless digital wallet that can be conveniently linked to third-party funding sources driven by Sightline Payments. BoydPay is now live at Blue Chip Casino Resort Spa in Michigan City, Indiana, Belterra Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in field trial at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

During its initial phase, the BoydPay digital wallet is linked to a player's B Connected card (Boyd Gaming's player loyalty program) and used to play or cash out on slot titles, also in partnership with Aristocrat. Pending regulatory approvals, Boyd Gaming anticipates deploying this product at all of its casino properties nationwide by this summer.

During future phases, and pending regulatory approval, Boyd Gaming will utilize Aristocrat technology to link the BoydPay wallet to its B Connected Mobile app, creating a contactless experience that will allow customers to use their smartphones to play and cash out on casino games and pay for amenities throughout the property.

"BoydPay is all about enhancing the guest experience," said Blake Rampmaier, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Boyd Gaming. "Through our innovative partnership with Aristocrat, we will create a unique and seamless payment experience for Boyd Gaming customers, allowing them to use their smartphones to play casino games, cash out, and pay for restaurant meals, show tickets or hotel rooms. By going cashless, our customers will be able to avoid the wait times and inconveniences associated with using cash and focus on enjoying their visit to our properties."

"BoydPay is the latest product of our partnership with Boyd and the foundation of a memorable customer journey," said Cath Burns, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Solutions for Aristocrat. "We have the industry's best people making the most innovative products that enhance the guest experience."

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-and-aristocrat-technologies-announce-boydpay-digital-wallet-301227941.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation