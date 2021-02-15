>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TCS Launches Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center Outside Detroit

February 15, 2021 | About: NSE:TCS -0.23% BOM:532540 -0.46%

Tata Consultancy Services' Center Showcases the Latest Automotive Technologies, Enabling Co-innovation and Product Development, Stimulating Local Economic Growth

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich. and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2021

TROY, Mich. and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers reimagine their businesses and accelerate innovation.

Tata Consultancy Services.(PRNewsFoto/Tata Consultancy Services) (PRNewsfoto/Tata Consultancy Services)

The new center includes an automotive garage set-up with access to the latest technologies for customers and partners to experiment, co-innovate, build prototypes, and launch solutions in an agile manner. This is achieved using TCS solutions and accelerators including TCS' Autoscape™ and TCS' Autonomous Vehicle Development platform, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous, electric, and connected capabilities.

The new center showcases solutions from TCS' Neural Automotive and Industrial suite that digitalize value chain functions, including TCS AutoAgile for Product Lifecycle Management, TCS intelliplan for connected supply chains, TCS mForce for digital customer experience and the TCS MiNE™ platform to manage enterprise intelligence and AI. Additionally, the center provides customers with access to the cutting edge research and innovation being carried out at the various TCS Pace Ports, as well as to the larger start-up ecosystem which is part of TCS' Co-Innovation Network.

After the initial ideation and prototyping at the center, TCS will help customers realize those use cases, and take them from lab grade to industry grade, leveraging its cloud capabilities and customer-specific contextual knowledge.

"TCS has been partnering with leading manufacturers in their growth and transformation initiatives. Our new Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center, right in the heart of Troy's manufacturing hub, is our latest investment towards helping customers scale up and accelerate innovation, leveraging the larger ecosystem," said Partha Reddy, Head, Automotive and Industrial Manufacturing, TCS. "This center also reflects our commitment to invest and create next generation technology jobs in the region."

TCS' Neural Manufacturing thought leadership framework enables manufacturers to harness new technologies like AI/ML, cloud, blockchain and IoT, to enable the sense-perceive-act capabilities necessary to orchestrate purpose-driven, ecosystem-based intelligent business models for innovation, competitive differentiation and growth. The new TCS Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center will help manufacturers accelerate their innovation and realize these neural traits.

About TCS Manufacturing

In the Manufacturing industry, TCS partners with leading enterprises across the world, in the automotive, aerospace and defense, continuous manufacturing and chemical, industrial machinery and agriculture industries, helping them pursue their growth and transformation agenda with its industry-leading Neural Manufacturing framework. For further details, please visit: https://www.tcs.com/manufacturing

For feedback or, questions, contact us: [email protected]

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +65 9138 4370

Australia and New Zealand

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Benelux

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +31 615 903387

Canada

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 647 790 7602

Europe

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +46 723 989 188

India

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +91 22 6778 9960
Email: [email protected]| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Middle East & Africa

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +971567471988

Japan

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +569 6170 9013

Nordics

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +46 70 317 80 24

UK

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA

Email: [email protected] | Phone: +1 203-984-3978

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-launches-neural-automotive-and-industrial-experience-center-outside-detroit-301228314.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)