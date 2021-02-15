Lumen Technologies recognized by Human Rights Campaign Foundation for LGBTQ workplace equality

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. It also highlights the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Lumen's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We are so proud of our diverse workforce and are honored to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts in promoting LGBTQIA+ workplace equality," said India Sylvester, Lumen Technologies' chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We believe a diverse and inclusive workforce makes us stronger. Providing opportunities for our LGBTQIA+ team members to shine makes us more successful."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility

Lumen's history of supporting LGBTQ equality is also resonating with its employees. Keri Kidder, an administrative assistant and global chair of Lumen's Pride Employee Resource Group, says the 100 CEI score is one of the reasons she accepted a position with the company.

"This was extremely important to me as a member of the "L" part of the LGBTQ+ community. It showed me that Lumen cared about its employees, LGBTQ+ acceptance, diversity, and health care coverage for transgender employees," Kidder says. "As the global pride chair, I am in awe of the diversity and inclusion initiatives, my boss' support, and the overall message of acceptance at Lumen."

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

