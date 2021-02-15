>
Lennox International to Present at Barclays Conference

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:LII +0.31%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, being held virtually, on Tuesday, February 16, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast and presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-to-present-at-barclays-conference-301227811.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


