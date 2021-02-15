General Mills Foodservice Awards $100,000 to Independent Restaurants in 6th Annual Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest





Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie











Entrant: Veneé Pawlowski











Greensboro, North Carolina











Recipe: Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls







Madigan’s Pub & Grille











Entrant: Chris Nelson











Maple Lake, Minnesota











Recipe: Ragin' Cajun Pizza







Brown Butter and Southern Kitchen Bar











Entrant: Dayne Womax











New Orleans, Louisiana











Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffle







My Favorite Things Food Truck











Entrant: Lea Ann Macrery











Jeffersonville, Vermont











Recipe: Caramel Topped Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie







Corner Café











Entrant: Stephanie Cook











Orange, Massachusetts











Recipe: Maple Brownie Cakes with Candied Bacon







Nutcracker Family Restaurant











Entrant: Nancy Butcher











Pataskala, Ohio











Recipe: King of Rock & Roll Ice Cream Cake







Coyote Moon Grille











Entrant: Adam Meyer











St. Cloud, Minnesota











Recipe: Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich w Raspberry Chipotle Sauce







Southerleigh Fine Food and Brew











Entrant: Aaron Juvera











San Antonio, Texas











Recipe: Fried Pork Cheddar Sammie with Apple Caramel







Daisy’s Lunchbox Café & Bakery











Entrant: Suzanne Raiford











Searcy, Arkansas











Recipe: Peach Praline Galettes







Southerleigh Haute South











Entrant: JC Rodriguez











San Antonio, Texas











Recipe: Jalapeño Cheddar Holes with Charred Sweet Scallion Butter







Danutella’s Corner











Entrant: Danuta Rybak











Rego Park, New York











Recipe: Mushroom Latke Burger







Sugar Rush Baking Company LLC











Entrant: Natasha Huhn











Summit, Mississippi











Recipe: Berry Chantilly Napoleons







Elite Sweets by Nicole











Entrant: Nicole Amey











Tatamy, Pennsylvania











Recipe: Mulled Cider Muffins







The Little Farmer LLC











Entrant: Jill Daleiden











Malone, Wisconsin











Recipe: Pumpkin Snickerdoodles







Huya Craft Coffee











Entrant: Kily LaGarde











Youngsville, Louisiana











Recipe: Boudin Pastry Tarts







Union Straw











Entrant: Dan Lane











Waltham, Massachusetts











Recipe: Honey Hot Buttermilk Biscuit Slider







Jennings & Co.











Entrant: Peter Jennings











Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin











Recipe: Slip “Sliders” Away







Upper West











Entrant: Nick Shipp











Santa Monica, California











Recipe: Slow & Low Braised Pork Curried Crepes with Mango Salsa







Jetties Bagels











Entrant: George Blanchette











Ipswich, Massachusetts











Recipe: Mulled Apple Cider Bagels







Victoria’s Sugar Shack











Entrant: Victoria Poe











Kingman, Arizona











Recipe: Sugar Shack’s Coffee Cake





General Mills Foodservice announces the winners in its 2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, an annual contest that celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks, their one-of-a-kind dishes and the vital role they play in our communities. The 20 winners, which include family and neighborhood restaurants, food trucks and caterers from across the country, will each receive $5,000 in cash, marketing support and the chance to be named the “People’s Choice” Grand Prize Winner for an additional $5,000 donation for a local food bank charity.Due to the impact of COVID-19, General Mills doubled the number of winners, from 10 to 20, for this year’s recipe contest to give more restaurants and food truck operators the opportunity to win much-needed cash as well as paid advertising and other marketing tools to promote their business. Entrants were asked to upload a photo of their recipe using at least one ingredient from General Mills Foodservice’s participating brands and share how they used the product in a creative way or how their dish brings comfort and joy to their patrons during this challenging time.“This past year has made it even more apparent the special place that independent eateries hold in the heart of their communities, exemplifying the spirit behind the Neighborhood to Nation Contest,” said Kelley Walhof, brand experience assistant manager for General Mills Foodservice, which partners with restaurants to provide back-of-house products, recipe inspiration and culinary support. “We are excited to announce this year’s winners, whose creativity and tenacity shine through with these 20 distinctive menu items.”Walhof adds that the 2020 contest winners (see below) were surprised with the news of their win during Zoom calls with General Mills representatives during the past two weeks. Each of the 20 winners received a “celebration box” featuring a personalized sign and pennant to hang on their wall, a yard sign, an oversized check and a variety of fun marketing materials to promote their win among their customers, staff and community.Recipe winners now have opportunity to engage their customers and community to help them win an additional $5,000 for a local food bank when the contest opens up a social media voting element on General Mills Convenience and Foodservice’s Facebook page, Feb. 22-26. During this time, members of the public can cast a vote for their favorite or hometown recipe by “liking” and “commenting” on a photo of one of the 20 winning recipes. The recipe with the most “comments” will be named the “People’s Choice” Grand Prize Winner and announced via Facebook Live at noon (CST) on Monday, March 1.“We know that restaurants are the first to step up to help when their community is in need,” said Walhof. “With the growing hunger crisis that has only been exacerbated by COVID-19, we look forward to donating $5,000 to a local food bank on behalf of our Grand Prize Winner.”In addition to a $5,000 cash prize for themselves and securing $5,000 for a local food bank, the People’s Choice Grand Prize winner will receive a VIP marketing package that includes a one-on-one culinary consultation with the chefs from General Mills Foodservice as well as additional marketing support to help them promote their business.Recipes for the Neighborhood to Nation Recipes Contest were judged based on taste, appearance, creativity and foodservice viability. The contest was created to inspire culinary creativity among independent restaurants and food trucks, giving operators an opportunity to experiment with high-quality and consistent products from General Mills Foodservice as well as access to trend information, insights and ideas to help them differentiate their menus and delight their diners. For more information on the contest, please visit [url="]www.neighborhoodtonation.com[/url].The General Mills Convenience & Foodservice division serves the convenience, foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary, nutrition education and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s and Annie’s. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, the division fiscal 2020 net sales of $1.82 billion. For more information, please visit [url="]www.generalmillscf.com[/url].

