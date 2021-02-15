Travelers and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Devastating Fire

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: [url="]TRV[/url]) and the Travelers Championship today announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in the wake of a significant fire on Friday night that destroyed a number of buildings on the grounds of the camp in Ashford, Connecticut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005391/en/



“For more than three decades, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has brought hope and healing to children and families struggling with serious illnesses,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Now, after this devastating fire, the camp itself is in need of hope and healing. The Travelers family is heartbroken for the kids and families who cherish the comfort, peace and refuge the camp offers. We’re honored to lend a hand to rebuild this special place as quickly as possible.”







The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, which was founded in 1988 by Paul Newman to provide a summer getaway for children living with serious illnesses, serves more than 20,000 children and family members each year through a variety of year-round programs – all free of charge. Since 2007, Travelers has supported The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, including its innovative Hospital Outreach Program, which brings the spirit, joy and healing power of camp to children in hospitals throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.







For the past 14 years, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has been a primary beneficiary of the Travelers Championship, the PGA TOUR event held every year in Cromwell, Connecticut, whose net proceeds are donated 100% to charity. In addition to supporting the camp financially, Travelers employees help prepare the camp’s grounds and program areas for the arrival of campers and their families.







“We’re relieved, first and foremost, that no one was injured in this terrible fire, and we’re grateful to all of the first responders for their brave efforts under extremely hazardous conditions,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship Tournament Director. “We know how much campers and their families were looking forward to returning to camp – and to a sense of normalcy – after in-person programming was suspended last summer due to COVID-19. The Travelers Championship is committed to being there for the camp at every step of the way as it recovers from this tragic event.”







“We are moved beyond words by the extraordinary generosity of our friends at Travelers and the Travelers Championship, who have lifted the hearts of our camp community during a very difficult time,” said Jimmy Canton, Chief Executive Officer of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. “When we lost our Founder, Paul Newman, many years ago, Travelers stepped forward in a big way and has stood beside us every day since. Their leadership, employees and our friends at the Travelers Championship have all made Paul’s dream of ‘a different kind of healing’ their own and continue to be unwavering champions for our children and families. They are beloved members of our camp family, and their loyalty is truly inspiring.”







Those wishing to contribute toward the match can visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.holeinthewallgang.org%2Frebuildcampfund[/url] or can send a donation by mail to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford, CT 06115-0448, Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.







About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp





Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides “a different kind of healing” to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Learn more at [url="]holeinthewallgang.org[/url].







About the Travelers Championship





The Travelers Championship, held in Cromwell, Connecticut, is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series. The tournament proudly supports the TOUR’s Tradition of Giving Back by donating 100% of net proceeds to charities. Travelers, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for [url="]auto[/url], [url="]home[/url] and [url="]business[/url], is the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR. The company became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2007. Travelers has been doing business in the Hartford community for more than 160 years and has been a corporate sponsor of this event each year since its inception in 1952. Complete details are available at [url="]TravelersChampionship.com[/url].







About Travelers





The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: [url="]TRV[/url]) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for [url="]auto[/url], [url="]home[/url] and [url="]business[/url]. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit [url="]Travelers.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005391/en/