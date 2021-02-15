Casey's Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (“Casey’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, will issue third quarter fiscal 2021 results after the market closes on March 8, 2021. Casey’s will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 9at 7:30am CST to review the quarterly results.A live webcast of the event will be available on Casey’s website on the Investor Relations page at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caseys.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx[/url]. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will be available on Casey’s for twelve months.[url="]Casey%27s+General+Stores[/url] is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,200 [url="]convenience+stores[/url] in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, [url="]quality+fuel[/url] and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy [url="]pizza[/url], donuts, other assorted [url="]bakery+items[/url], and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at [url="]www.caseys.com[/url], or in the mobile app.

