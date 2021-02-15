>
Emerson to Make Available Presentation Materials From Annual Investor Conference

February 15, 2021 | About: NYSE:EMR +0.2%


Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that presentation materials from its annual investor conference will be made available at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 16, on Emerson’s website at [url="]www.emerson.com%2Fen-us%2Finvestors[/url]. The conference will include presentations from Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai, Chairman David N. Farr and other senior executives.



A live webcast of the virtual investor conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to register and attend the live event is available at [url="]www.emerson.com%2Fen-us%2Finvestors[/url]. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.



About Emerson



Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit [url="]Emerson.com[/url].

