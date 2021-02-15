Gladstone Land Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 4, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853, and use playback conference number 13713657.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Gladstone Land:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 137 farms, comprised of approximately 101,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.2 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh, produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 96 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 21 times over the prior 24 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.04495 per month or $0.5394 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about each of the Company's farms, can be found at www.GladstoneFarms.com.

Information on the business activities of all of the Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCompanies.com. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

