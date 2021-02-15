>
CORELOGIC (CLGX) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of CoreLogic, Inc. Following Agreement to Sell the Company for $80 Per Share

February 15, 2021 | About: CLGX +0.29%

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating CoreLogic, Inc. (: CLGX) (“CoreLogic”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

On February 4, 2021, CoreLogic announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners at a price of $80.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of CoreLogic’s common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $80.00 per share provides sufficient consideration for CoreLogic’s shareholders, and whether CoreLogic’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.

CoreLogic shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/corelogic-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

