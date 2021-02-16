Empower Clinics KAI Medical Laboratory Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Tests in A Day for The First Time Ever. KAI Laboratory Now Tripling in Size in Anticipation of Test Volumes by End of Q1

Kai Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and travel industry

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTCQB:EPWCF)(Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centres, telemedicine platforms, operating a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens, is pleased to announce our KAI Medical Laboratory ("KAI LAB") has exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 test units in a single day for the first time.

As a result, Empower is announcing that KAI LAB will undergo an even larger expansion in anticipation of projected growth in COVID-19 test requirements in the U.S., Canada and international markets.

KAI MEDICAL LABORATORY NOW EXPANDING TO TRIPLE CURRENT SIZE IN ANTICIPATION OF ANTICIPATED RAPID TEST GROWTH

KAI Medical Laboratory, a state-of-the-art diagnostics laboratory in Dallas, TX was acquired by Empower Clinics on October 6, 2020 to further advance the Company's COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients, including movie and television studios, businesses and the travel industry. KAI experienced significant growth in its first quarter under Empower (October 2020 - December 2020), with Q4 COVID-19 test units exceeding 6,000 specimens processed, far surpassing the less than 1,000 total monthly units prior to acquisition.

As a result, on January 21st, Empower announced "Doubling KAI Medical Laboratory In Anticipation Of Test Volumes By End Of Q1." The Company is revising this planned expansion upwards by announcing KAL LAB is now expanding by tripling its current size in anticipation of projected growth in COVID-19 test requirements.

Empower Clinics Chairman & CEO, Steven McAuley stated "Today marks a significant milestone for Empower and our shareholders. When we first acquired KAI Medical Laboratory just over four months ago, it was processing less than 1,000 specimens monthly up to that point. Today, we are announcing that KAI has surpassed 1,000 units in a day for the first time ever. This is a credit to both Yoshi Tyler, President KAI LAB and her fantastic team, supported by our business development and marketing strategies which, quite frankly, are still in an early phase. We are just getting started."

For the purposes of facilitating the expansion, Empower has secured additional space adjacent to KAI LAB in order to separate the lab & science from logistics, admin and customer support. Materials handling staff are being added in anticipation of processing the intake of thousands of packages per day.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

