Mexus Updates Progress At Its Santa Elena Mine

CABORCA, Mexico, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US ( MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it continues to mine the Mexus III pit area at its Santa Elena mine. The increase in mining efforts comes after a 20 day slow down due to a COVID outbreak of some of its mine employees. The crew is now COVID free with the company taking extra measures to ensure the safety of all involved. Mexus CEO Paul Thompson recently received a vaccination shot adding confidence when traveling to the mine and interacting with employees and representatives of other mining companies. The Mexus III area continues to show a potent detachment alteration zone with values ranging from .7 to 1.2 Gpt Au and .3 to .5 Gpt Ag. The heap leach pad is currently leaching at 60 Gpm. The carbon filters have been filled with a new load of activated carbon collecting 100% of values at .25 to .27 ppm gold. Mexus expects the values to increase to .35 ppm within a week of additional material being placed on the heap leach pad.



The Vein II area, with 300 drilled holes, is now ready for blasting. A recent military inspection by a group of army personnel occurred as part of the permitting process. It is believed that the issuance of the permit should occur any day. The first blast will produce more than 10,000 tons of high grade quartz vein mineralized material averaging 2.3 Gpt Au.

“In addition to the positive results at the Santa Elena mine we continue to meet with potential partners. This week I will be meeting with multiple companies concerning their interest in both the Santa Elena mine and our Mabel property. In addition, there are ongoing discussions with companies concerning Mexus’ copper property in the Sonora State of Mexico. I’m very pleased with the progress at the Santa Elena mine and by the interest that Mexus is garnering,” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

