Black Tusk Resources Inc. Intersects Visible Gold In Drilling On The Mckenzie East Gold Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CNSX:TUSK)(FSE:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that the first three drill holes have been completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The company has now completed 1,049 metres of drilling over the three completed holes. Thus far, drill hole MKE 21-03 has shown the greatest promise of mineralization, including a section of narrow quartz vein containing a grain of visible gold.

Dr Mathieu Piché, OGQ, is in charge of core processing on the McKenzie East Gold project. His preliminary observations of hole MKE 21-03 indicate an approximate 30 metre section of core that contains geologic characteristics conducive to gold mineralization. This includes the approximate 1mm by 2mm size gold grain, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals. However, the reader is warned the presence of visible gold and other indicators in core does not assure high assay results when processed at the laboratory. Samples from hole MKE 21-03 have been received at ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or. Three samples taken across the zone containing the visible gold will be "rush" processed for gold analysis.

Photograph of gold grain identified at margin of a narrow quartz vein (white arrow).

Canadian dollar coin on left side for scale

Drill holes completed to February 8, 2021

Drill Hole id IP LINE UTM NAD 83 Zone 18 DIP AZ COMPLETED DEPTH metres EAST NORTH MCK21-01 L2600E 312600 5357250 -60 20 402 MCK21-02 L2600E 312600 5356950 -60 205 314 MCK21-03 L2600E-28 312687 5356655 -60 30 333

Drill hole MKE 21-03 was designed to test an approximate 500 metre elongate magnetic feature modelled from the drone supported survey completed earlier in the year. Black Tusk is currently drilling hole MKE 21-04 to test the magnetic feature a second time, approximately 25 metres to the northwest from hole MKE 21-03, to test for continuity of mineralization and alteration.

Drill core is currently being logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near the property. Samples are being taken directly to ALS Laboratory located in Val d'Or. Samples are continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

"The company is very encouraged by the positive results obtained within the first 3 holes of the 2021 winter drilling, and recognizes that the extent of gold mineralization is still to be determined from drill core laboratory results" says Richard Penn, CEO. Black Tusk plans to continue diamond drilling the predetermined targets identified by their geophysical and geochemical surveys. The drill holes are all within an area of approximately one kilometre by 700 metres along the previously untested geologic trend through the property. Drill pad and access construction is continuing as the drilling progresses.

The Black Tusk winter 2021 diamond drilling program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

