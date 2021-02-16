NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference on February 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About CVG

CVG is a diversified industrial company that provides seating systems, warehouse automation subsystems, electro-mechanical assemblies, wire harnesses, plastic parts, engineered structures and panel assemblies for several global markets including: ecommerce warehouse infrastructures, commercial trucking, last-mile delivery, electric vehicles, military equipment, buses, construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about CVG and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvg-announces-participation-in-the-microcap-rodeo-winter-wonderland-conference-301228338.html

SOURCE Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.