McCormick & Company Named to Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the Fourth Consecutive Year

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was recognized on the 2021 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list released by Barron's Magazine in February. McCormick ranked 56th overall and was the No. 1 food company. 2021 marks the fourth consecutive year that McCormick has been named on this prestigious list.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of Barron's 100 most sustainable companies for the fourth year in a row. Our appearance on this distinguished list emphasizes McCormick's commitment to doing what's right for people, communities, and the planet we share," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "McCormick continues to make progress toward our 2025 Purpose-led Performance goals. As a leader in sustainability, we are reducing our impact on the planet while driving clean revenue, delivering renewable energy projects and following through on our commitment to achieve 100% circular plastic packaging that can be reused, recycled or repurposed."

To determine the rankings, Barron's partnered with Calvert Research & Management to analyze the 1,000 largest publicly held companies by market capitalization with headquarters in the United States. Each company was assessed against performance indicators in five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

