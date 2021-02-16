Bausch Health Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC, TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Cowen & Co. 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Paul S. Herendeen, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; William Woodfield, vice president and treasurer; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in on March 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Joseph C. Papa, chairman and chief executive officer; Sam Eldessouky, senior vice president and corporate controller; and Arthur J. Shannon, senior vice president and head of Investor Relations and Communications, are scheduled to participate at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on March 9, 2021 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive of the events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations/2021.

