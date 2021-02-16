>
Victoria's Secret Announces Return Of Swim In Stores

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:LB -2.13%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swim collection at Victoria's Secret is back and better than ever, available online and returning to select stores.

Imaan Hammam featured in the Victoria's Secret Swim Spring 2021 Campaign

The expanded assortment features the brand's heritage styles you know and love plus all new shapes and fashion pieces.

The Mix and Match collection lets you be your own stylist, with a variety of styles, patterns and colors for a look that's uniquely you. You'll also find fun updates on classic silhouettes like the string bikini, glamorous one-pieces, and must-have fashion styles showcasing shine straps and gold 'V' hardware details.

Styles include high-waist bikinis, Brazilian-cut legs and asymmetric shapes, plus classics like side-tie bikini and hipster cut. Halter, bandeau, scoop neck, cap sleeve and more will be featured throughout the collections.

The modern bra technology that Victoria's Secret is known for throughout iconic bra collections can also now be found across the swim assortment for a seamless go-to fit.

Suits starting at $49. Sizes range from 32A-38DDD, 40D; XS-XL

In addition to Victoria's Secret Swim, a select assortment of the world's best swimwear brands, including female founded Ayra, Baobab, For Love & Lemons (exclusive to VS), MonicaHansen Beachwear, Roxy, Skinnydippers, Vitamin A and more will be available at VictoriasSecret.com.

Inspired by favorite seaside destinations, the Swim campaign features Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, Imaan Hammam, and Taylor Hill and highlights each model's individuality and personal style.

Look out for the 2021 Swim magalog hitting mailboxes March 1.

#VSswim @VictoriasSecret

About Victoria's Secret: Victoria's Secret is the leading specialty retailer of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. A business of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB), Victoria's Secret serves customers at nearly 1,400 Victoria's Secret Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online at www.VictoriasSecret.com, enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

Paloma Elsesser featured in the Victoria's Secret Swim Spring 2021 Campaign.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victorias-secret-announces-return-of-swim-in-stores-301228001.html

SOURCE Victoria's Secret


