Victoria's Secret Announces Return Of Swim In Stores

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swim collection at Victoria's Secret is back and better than ever, available online and returning to select stores.

The expanded assortment features the brand's heritage styles you know and love plus all new shapes and fashion pieces.

The Mix and Match collection lets you be your own stylist, with a variety of styles, patterns and colors for a look that's uniquely you. You'll also find fun updates on classic silhouettes like the string bikini, glamorous one-pieces, and must-have fashion styles showcasing shine straps and gold 'V' hardware details.

Styles include high-waist bikinis, Brazilian-cut legs and asymmetric shapes, plus classics like side-tie bikini and hipster cut. Halter, bandeau, scoop neck, cap sleeve and more will be featured throughout the collections.

The modern bra technology that Victoria's Secret is known for throughout iconic bra collections can also now be found across the swim assortment for a seamless go-to fit.

Suits starting at $49. Sizes range from 32A-38DDD, 40D; XS-XL

In addition to Victoria's Secret Swim, a select assortment of the world's best swimwear brands, including female founded Ayra, Baobab, For Love & Lemons (exclusive to VS), MonicaHansen Beachwear, Roxy, Skinnydippers, Vitamin A and more will be available at VictoriasSecret.com.

Inspired by favorite seaside destinations, the Swim campaign features Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, Imaan Hammam, and Taylor Hill and highlights each model's individuality and personal style.

Look out for the 2021 Swim magalog hitting mailboxes March 1.

