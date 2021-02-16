>
RENFE-Operadora awards its e-notification contract to Lleida.net

February 16, 2021 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +3.92% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Feb. 16, 2021

MADRID, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish public railways operator RENFE has awarded Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) its e-notification contract, for a period of two years.

From now on, the public company will use the Spanish technology company's patented technology to communicate reliably with customers and suppliers.

"This new contract with RENFE-Operadora represents, once again, the success of the penetration of our technology among the most important players in the Spanish economy, which are so necessary for the improvement of competitiveness and processes, both internal and external," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

With 200 patents, it currently has one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the digital signature industry worldwide.

Investment in intellectual property has given the company decades of rights to exploit its technology in more than 50 countries on five continents.

Today, its patented methods are recognised as valid for certifying legal notices in procurement processes by authorities in more than 75 countries.

The company recorded sales of €16.42 million in 2020 or 20 per cent more than in 2019.

This significant advance in the company's turnover was mainly a consequence of the boom in its Software as a Service (SaaS) line, which recorded an increase of €2.11 million, or 59 per cent, to €5.69 million.

The company is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Media Contact:
The Paloma Project
Media
[email protected]
+356 7946 7486
https://Lleida.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renfe-operadora-awards-its-e-notification-contract-to-lleidanet-301228747.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


