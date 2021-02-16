Socket Mobile launches first enterprise-grade scanners for Apple iPhone 12 series

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce the arrival of the DuraSled™, the first enterprise-grade barcode scanner for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini. With the sleek, high-performance DuraSled, users of all Apple iPhone 12 series devices can access professional-grade scanning solutions.

"An ever-increasing number of companies count on iPhone applications to run their businesses. Companies need to support a wide range of devices, especially if they offer their employee the option to use their own. The DuraSled turns your iPhone into a one-handed solution that combines the versatility of the iPhone and the power of an enterprise-grade scanner. Socket Mobile Capture SDK enables the application to fully control the scanner and maximize the efficiency of the overall solution," says Vanessa Lindsay, Senior Product Manager.

Enter the DuraSled. Its rugged case protects phones from drop damage and provides a robust, versatile charging solution suitable for all workplace environments. The ease of use and resilience of the DuraSled make it an ideal product for delivery services, stock counting, ticketing and other application-driven mobile services.

The Capture SDK enables easy integration into native, and/or web-based applications that use scanning to enhance the productivity of workers using iPhones.

The introduction of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini compatibility makes these solutions more versatile and more valuable than ever. Employers can now support workers who use the iPhone 12 Series in addition to supporting older iPhones such as the iPhone 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11, all using the same chargers, accessories, and SDK.

With the advent of the first enterprise-grade barcode scanner for the iPhone 12 series, Socket Mobile is building upon its success in the iPhone market, where it offers the broadest scanning sled support for iPhone models. This makes it easy for workers to mix and match DuraSled solutions for iPhones, all of which use the same accessories and SDK. For iPhone users, this is yet another reason to choose Socket Mobile for data capture solutions.

The DuraSled is available in three models: the DS800, DS840 and DS860. All three come feature-packed: with interchangeable accessories, field-replaceable batteries, and the series' namesake durable design, creating an effective, integrated solution. The differences between the three sleds lie in their intended purposes: the DS800 is a 1D scanner, the DS840 a 1D/2D scanner, and the DS860 a 1D/2D and travel identification scanner.

DuraSled products are currently available for purchase on Socket Mobile's online store and will soon be available via online resellers.

Learn more about the DuraSled family

DS800—Sled and Linear Scanner: Scans 1D barcodes on mobile devices or paper

DS840—Sled and Universal Scanner: Scans 1D and 2D barcodes on mobile devices or paper

DS860—Sled and Specialty Scanner: Scans 1D, 2D, DotCode, passports and travel identification on mobile devices or paper

Media contact:

Vanessa Lindsay

510-933-3013

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-launches-first-enterprise-grade-scanners-for-apple-iphone-12-series-301227977.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.