INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:INO +9.38%

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced today that fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results will be released after the market close on March 1, 2021. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update regarding its DNA Medicines Platform, including the company's ongoing vaccine developments for COVID-19.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. INOVIO is the first and only company to have clinically demonstrated that a DNA medicine can be delivered directly into cells in the body via a proprietary smart device to produce a robust and tolerable immune response. Specifically, INOVIO's lead candidate VGX-3100, currently in Phase 3 trials for precancerous cervical dysplasia, destroyed and cleared high-risk HPV 16 and 18 in a Phase 2b clinical trial. High-risk HPV is responsible for 70% of cervical cancer, 91% of anal cancer, and 69% of vulvar cancer. Also in development are programs targeting HPV-related cancers and a rare HPV-related disease, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); non-HPV-related cancers glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and prostate cancer; as well as externally funded infectious disease DNA vaccine development programs in Zika, Lassa fever, Ebola, HIV, and coronaviruses associated with MERS and COVID-19 diseases. Partners and collaborators include Advaccine, ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)/Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)/Department of Defense (DoD), HIV Vaccines Trial Network, International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Kaneka Eurogentec, Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Ology Bioservices, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron, Richter-Helm BioLogics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, University of Pennsylvania, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. INOVIO also is a proud recipient of 2020 Women on Boards "W" designation recognizing companies with more than 20% women on their board of directors. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Ben Matone, 484-362-0076, [email protected]
Media: Jeff Richardson, 267-440-4211, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-1-2021-301228715.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


