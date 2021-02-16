>
Compugen to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

February 16, 2021 | About: XTAE:CGEN +1.68% STU:CW9 +0.96% FRA:CW9 +0.95% NAS:CGEN +0.92%

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 AM ET.

To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial 1-866-744-5399 from the U.S., or +972-3-918-0610 internationally. The call will also be available via live webcast through Compugen's website, located at the following link. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing a Phase 1 clinical study. In addition, COM902, Compugen's antibody targeting TIGIT, is in a Phase 1 clinical study. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:
Elana Holzman
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Compugen Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +972 (3) 765-8124

Investor Relations contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (646) 597-6989

Media contact:
Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (646) 751-4361

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-thursday-february-25-2021-301228801.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.


