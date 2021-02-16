>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Crocs, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:CROX +2.81%

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced that on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET, it will host a conference call to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

To receive conference call details, please register at the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com. The call will also be available live and on replay through February 23, 2022 at this site.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Category:Investors

Investor Contact:
Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-5053
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
(303) 848-7885
[email protected]

Crocs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crocs, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-results-301227606.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)