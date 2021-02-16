Arvest Bank to Use Black Knight's Full Suite of Servicing and Default Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) announced today that Arvest Bank, which offers a variety of financial services and operates in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas, will use Black Knight's full suite of servicing and default solutions to support its expanding servicing business. At the core of Black Knight's servicing suite is MSP, a software platform that is currently used to service approximately 36 million active loans. The suite also includes the consumer-facing Servicing Digital, the Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), Lien Alert, the McDash mortgage performance dataset, and default capabilities for loss mitigation, foreclosure, bankruptcy, claims and invoicing.

"As Arvest Bank regularly evaluates its focus on its customers, partners, and investors, we felt it critical that we leverage the industry's leading platform to help us grow our business, manage potential risk and deliver greater value to our customers," said Steven Plaisance, president and CEO of Arvest Bank's mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company. "Complementing the MSP system with a wide array of Black Knight's integrated servicing and default solutions, as well as analytics, gives us the capabilities we need to excel."

MSP offers a robust and scalable end-to-end loan servicing system that helps clients manage all servicing processes, including loan onboarding, cash management, investor reporting and loss mitigation. The system can accommodate virtually any size portfolio and is augmented by Black Knight's award-winning Client Support team.

Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution is seamlessly integrated with MSP and enables homeowners to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface. The innovative, customer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing data through Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP system, as well as the company's expansive property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models.

To monitor its operational volumes, Arvest Bank will use several of Black Knight's data and analytics solutions, including AIP, a unified data delivery framework that combines Black Knight's extensive data assets, patented big data ecosystem and enterprise business intelligence capabilities into a single solution. Arvest Bank will also leverage Black Knight's Lien Alert, a unique, automated solution that monitors portfolio loans and provides alerts on critical lien-related indicators that could impact a servicer's business, such as ownership changes, new loans recorded, ARM resets and more. As a contributor to Black Knight's McDash mortgage performance dataset, Arvest Bank will also receive a reporting suite leveraging industry-leading loan-level data. The McDash dataset includes mortgage performance details being tracked for more than 30 years and offers visibility into greater than 200 million primary mortgages and over 30 million home equity loans and lines of credit across the full credit spectrum.

"Black Knight is committed to continually delivering innovative capabilities that add value across the loan life cycle. By using multiple Black Knight servicing and default solutions, Arvest Bank will be able to enhance both its operational efficiencies and customer experience," said Black Knight President Joe Nackashi. "We are proud to support Arvest Bank's business by providing the advanced capabilities and premier support needed to drive its mortgage business to the next level."

About Arvest

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 135 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest also is one of a select few banks in the nation to have its mobile app – Arvest Go – certified by J.D. Power for providing an outstanding mobile banking experience. Arvest is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Arvest Wealth Management

Arvest Wealth Management offers wealth management, trust services and insurance products. Investments and Insurance Products: Not a Deposit, Not Guaranteed by the Bank or its Affiliates, Not FDIC Insured, Not Insured by Any Federal Government Agency, May Go Down in Value. Trust services provided by Arvest Bank.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

