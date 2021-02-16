Ribbon Wins TIA QuEST Forum 2020 Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Software

Award recognizes company's continued performance in attaining sustainability goals

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has won the 2020 TIA QuEST Forum Global Sustainability Award for Excellence in Software. The awards recognize select companies for their outstanding performance and innovation in sustainability practices.

"This award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team," said Patrick Macken, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Ribbon. "We're committed to setting and meeting ambitious goals to support sustainability imperatives. Additionally, our customers look to us to provide them with solutions that enable them to enhance their own sustainability profiles in addition to delivering on their business and technology needs."

Ribbon's software-centric, cloud-based portfolio enables customers to transfer carbon-intensive data storage from physical environments into the cloud, allowing for efficiencies of scale, reduction in real estate assets and, most significantly, substantial power savings and greenhouse gas emission reductions. In addition to meeting regulatory requirements for its products and their component parts, Ribbon holds a host of internationally recognized certifications for its global offerings, and supports the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

TIA's Global Sustainability Awards recognize organizations achieving excellence and showcasing energy, passion, and innovation in corporate sustainability, based on performance as recorded through assessments from the TIA Sustainability Assessor. The Sustainability Assessor is designed to enable companies to rapidly self-assess and benchmark their sustainability and corporate social responsibility programs against industry best practices and benchmarks.

Ribbon recently released its Global Sustainability Report, which accounts for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance through 2019 and 2020.

