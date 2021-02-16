BioLife Solutions Promotes Marcus Schulz to Chief Revenue Officer

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies, today announced the promotion of Marcus Schulz to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. He was previously Vice President of Global Sales.

Mike Rice, BioLife Solutions CEO, remarked, "Marcus has demonstrated stellar leadership of our sales team and indirect distribution channel to deliver outstanding results. His promotion to Chief Revenue Officer recognizes his accomplishments and configures our worldwide sales team for continued growth."

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor®freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

