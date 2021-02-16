ManifestSeven Launches New Local On-Demand Cannabis Delivery Operation in San Francisco Bay Area

Delivery hub in Brisbane opens Northern California market for Weden, M7's direct-to-consumer division

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced that its direct-to-consumer division, Weden , has commenced local on-demand delivery operations in Brisbane, California, strategically situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

M7's new delivery hub in Brisbane complements its neighboring delivery-only facility in Oakland, providing Weden - M7's innovative retail marketplace that merges the Company's e-commerce, storefront, and delivery operations into its consumer-facing brand - with comprehensive coverage of both sides of the San Francisco Bay Area and maximizes its footprint in Northern California's largest and most populous market.

"We are pleased to announce the roll-out of the next phase of M7's operations at our new Brisbane facility," said Pierre Rouleau, M7's Chief Operating Officer. "As we continue to expand Weden's statewide brand presence, we gain important touchpoints with end-consumers throughout California and an opportunity to demonstrate the unparalleled support offered by our 1-800-CANNABIS customer service center. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Peninsula community by offering a robust menu of California's most sought-after cannabis products."

Weden conducts its new local on-demand delivery operations out of dedicated premises at M7's new scaled multi-use facility in Brisbane, increasing its operational square footage in the Northern California market by over 65 percent, and providing sufficient space for high-volume inventory storage and ample on-site parking for Weden's expanded fleet of delivery vehicles. The new Brisbane delivery hub establishes a foothold for Weden in the key San Francisco Peninsula submarket, which is home to approximately three million residents over the age of 21 and one of the world's busiest airports, San Francisco International, which serves about 56 million visitors annually.

The strategic location of M7's new delivery hub in Brisbane provides convenient coverage of the entire Peninsula within a one-hour radius, enabling Weden to offer its local on-demand delivery services to a limited-license region that has historically been underserved from a retail standpoint. Additionally, M7's integrated delivery hubs in Brisbane and Oakland allow Weden to further optimize its delivery logistics and responsiveness throughout the broader San Francisco Bay Area market.

About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating multifaceted retail and distribution operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis consumers and enterprises. M7 offers local on-demand delivery, as well as a traditional brick-and-mortar retail experience, to consumers through its dispensary brand, Weden. It also provides best-in-class distribution services for cultivators, manufacturers, and dispensaries, through its full-service distribution brand, Highlanders Distribution. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties this all together with a centralized gateway through which cannabis businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. For more information, please visit www.manifest7.com .

