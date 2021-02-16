>
PRNewswire
EmblemHealth and Quest Diagnostics Renew Long-Standing Strategic Relationship

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:DGX

- Quest will remain the preferred national clinical reference laboratory and testing provider for EmblemHealth and ConnectiCare members for all products

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021

NEW YORK and SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, have renewed their long-standing strategic relationship to provide comprehensive clinical laboratory services for the more than three million members of EmblemHealth and its affiliate, ConnectiCare.

"We are pleased to renew our long-standing strategic relationship with EmblemHealth, one of the largest non-profit health insurers in the nation," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics. "As the preferred in-network laboratory for all products, we look forward to continue working to reduce the cost of care, improve member outcomes, and enhance the experience for EmblemHealth and ConnectiCare members."

Quest will remain the sole national laboratory for all EmblemHealth Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP) products in 2021. In addition, Quest will continue to work closely with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), EmblemHealth's multispecialty medical practice and one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in New York and operate patient service centers in nine of their locations.

"Diagnostic testing is an essential part of patient care," said Eric Wallace, Senior Vice President, Provider Network and Population Health, EmblemHealth. "Quest's tools, programs, and unsurpassed quality provide critical insights to enable better health care for the people and communities we serve. We look forward to continuing working with Quest Diagnostics."

About EmblemHealth
EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, with more than 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Quest Diagnostics Incorporated)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emblemhealth-and-quest-diagnostics-renew-long-standing-strategic-relationship-301228565.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics


