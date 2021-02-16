>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Consumers Energy Announces Crescent Wind Now Producing Clean Energy in Southern Michigan

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMS -0.35%

Energy Provider's Wind Farms Now Powering Nearly 250,000 Residents

PR Newswire

HILLSDALE, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021

HILLSDALE, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced it began ownership of 166-megawatt Crescent Wind which began producing clean, renewable energy today for residents and businesses in Michigan.

Consumers Energy Logo (PRNewsFoto/Consumers Energy)

"We are thrilled to welcome Crescent Wind to our assets powering Michigan with clean energy," said Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management, engineering and services for Consumers Energy. "It's amazing to consider the addition of Crescent Wind completes a doubling of the wind energy parks we own and operate compared to a year ago."

Crescent Wind in Hillsdale County features 60 turbines with a capacity to power about 64,000 residents. Invenergy developed and built the wind farm. Consumers Energy took ownership and operations of the facility upon its completion today.

A team of 11 highly trained full-time employees will operate the electric generation facility from a newly established service center in Jonesville, Michigan, scheduled to be completed this month.

Consumers Energy's newest wind project represents a $246 million investment in Michigan's clean energy infrastructure. It joins Lake Winds Energy Park, Cross Winds Energy Park, and Gratiot Farms Wind Project, which went online in late 2020, as wind energy projects Consumers Energy owns and operates.

Combined, the four Consumers Energy wind energy farms can produce enough clean, renewable energy to power about 249,600 residents.

Crescent Wind plays a key role in fulfilling the energy provider's Clean Energy Plan, which calls for eliminating coal as an energy source, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources like renewable energy, energy waste reduction and energy storage.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-announces-crescent-wind-now-producing-clean-energy-in-southern-michigan-301228339.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)