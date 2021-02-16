Consumers Energy Announces Crescent Wind Now Producing Clean Energy in Southern Michigan

HILLSDALE, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced it began ownership of 166-megawatt Crescent Wind which began producing clean, renewable energy today for residents and businesses in Michigan.

"We are thrilled to welcome Crescent Wind to our assets powering Michigan with clean energy," said Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management, engineering and services for Consumers Energy. "It's amazing to consider the addition of Crescent Wind completes a doubling of the wind energy parks we own and operate compared to a year ago."

Crescent Wind in Hillsdale County features 60 turbines with a capacity to power about 64,000 residents. Invenergy developed and built the wind farm. Consumers Energy took ownership and operations of the facility upon its completion today.

A team of 11 highly trained full-time employees will operate the electric generation facility from a newly established service center in Jonesville, Michigan, scheduled to be completed this month.

Consumers Energy's newest wind project represents a $246 million investment in Michigan's clean energy infrastructure. It joins Lake Winds Energy Park, Cross Winds Energy Park, and Gratiot Farms Wind Project, which went online in late 2020, as wind energy projects Consumers Energy owns and operates.

Combined, the four Consumers Energy wind energy farms can produce enough clean, renewable energy to power about 249,600 residents.

Crescent Wind plays a key role in fulfilling the energy provider's Clean Energy Plan, which calls for eliminating coal as an energy source, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources like renewable energy, energy waste reduction and energy storage.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

