NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:NXRT +0.69%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) ("NXRT") announced today that its board of directors unanimously approved a dividend of $0.34125 per share of NXRT common stock, payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2021.

About NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P. More information about NXRT is available at http://nxrt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-301228545.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


Comments

