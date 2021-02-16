Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at SVB Leerink Virtual 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place February 22 to February 26, 2021.

Fireside chat details:

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time: 10:40 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink47/ptgx/2693120 and on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates are in development: PN-235, in a Phase 1 study, and PN-232, in the late preclinical stage. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. The Company utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

