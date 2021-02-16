Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before market open. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after pre-registration, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

