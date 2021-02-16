>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:VIPS -1.63%

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 before market open. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time or 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once pre-registration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after pre-registration, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

Conference ID

#2154516

Registration Link

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2154516

The replay will be accessible through March 5, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: #2154516

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301228623.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)