AutoNation Board Elects Rick L. Burdick as Chairman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer today said that its Board of Directors had elected Rick L. Burdick to serve as Chairman of the Board. The change was made as part of the Board's succession plan and previously announced decision to separate the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Burdick has served as one of AutoNation's directors since May 1991 and as Lead Independent Director since December 2018. Effective as of February 15, 2021, Rick Burdick assumed the position of independent Chairman of the Board thereby succeeding Mike Jackson, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman. Mr. Jackson will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and remain on the Board.

Mr. Burdick is a member of AutoNation's Compensation and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Mr. Burdick also serves as Lead Independent Director of CBIZ, Inc., a provider of outsourced business services to small and medium-sized companies in the United States. From 1988 through 2019, Mr. Burdick was a partner with Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, L.L.P., a global full-service law firm.

"The Board is comprised of experienced and well-respected leaders who provide valuable and strategic guidance. I am excited about AutoNation's future," said Rick Burdick.

Mike Jackson added, "AutoNation is well-positioned for the future. We remain focused and committed to delivering a peerless customer experience."

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of December 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 315 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-board-elects-rick-l-burdick-as-chairman-301228543.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.