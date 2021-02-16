Southeastern Asset Management Buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard, Liberty Formula One Group, Graham Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Southeastern Asset Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DEI,
- Added Positions: MGM, AMG, LUMN, ESRT, BATRK, TCOM,
- Reduced Positions: MAT, LAZ, FDX, GE, FWONA, GHC, PCH, DD, BIDU, H, CNHI, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: UNVR, SUM, WOR, WOW, FWONK,
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 65,104,368 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 35,507,974 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 32,375,538 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 4,113,227 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 17,417,239 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.97%
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 4,137,247 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 7,053,064 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.05. Sold Out: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Summit Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $18.93. Sold Out: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.62. Sold Out: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $4.76 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.18. Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02. Reduced: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Mattel Inc by 37.97%. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.21%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 17,417,239 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 4,924,564 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57.08%. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 599,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 20.54%. The sale prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $443.59. The stock is now traded at around $606.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 221,882 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $41.55 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 1,387,349 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 2,983,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.
