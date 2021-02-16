>
Southeastern Asset Management Buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard

February 16, 2021 | About: MGM +1.78% DEI +0.03% MAT +3.43% LAZ +0.75% FWONA -0.02% GHC -0.62% PCH +0.64% CNHI +1.16% UNVR +0.68% SUM +2.19% WOR +0.62% WO +0%

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard, Liberty Formula One Group, Graham Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Southeastern Asset Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mason Hawkins's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 65,104,368 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  2. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 35,507,974 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. General Electric Co (GE) - 32,375,538 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
  4. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 4,113,227 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85%
  5. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 17,417,239 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.97%
New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)


Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 4,137,247 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $35.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 7,053,064 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.05. Sold Out: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Summit Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $18.93. Sold Out: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.62. Sold Out: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The sale prices were between $4.76 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.18. Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $35.51 and $44.2, with an estimated average price of $40.02. Reduced: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Mattel Inc by 37.97%. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.21%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 17,417,239 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $42.3, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 4,924,564 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 57.08%. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $36.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 599,859 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 20.54%. The sale prices were between $380.34 and $533.38, with an estimated average price of $443.59. The stock is now traded at around $606.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 221,882 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $41.55 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 1,387,349 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 23.57%. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 2,983,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Mason Hawkins. Also check out:

1. Mason Hawkins's Undervalued Stocks

2. Mason Hawkins's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Mason Hawkins's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Mason Hawkins keeps buying

