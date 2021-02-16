Southeastern Asset Management Buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, Sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Douglas Emmett Inc, MGM Resorts International, sells Mattel Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Lazard, Liberty Formula One Group, Graham Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Southeastern Asset Management owns 25 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DEI,

MAT, LAZ, FDX, GE, FWONA, GHC, PCH, DD, BIDU, H, CNHI, CMCSA, Sold Out: UNVR, SUM, WOR, WOW, FWONK,