NewMarket Corp (NEU) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

NewMarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. NewMarket Corp manufactures and sells petroleum additives used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. The petroleum additives market has two products: lubricant additives and fuel additives. NewMarket Corp has a market cap of $4.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $400.070000 with a P/E ratio of 16.26 and P/S ratio of 2.18. The dividend yield of NewMarket Corp stocks is 1.90%. NewMarket Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NewMarket Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NewMarket Corp. .

For the last quarter NewMarket Corp reported a revenue of $527.8 million, compared with the revenue of $534.4 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $2 billion, a decrease of 8.2% from the previous year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years NewMarket Corp had an average revenue decline of 0.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $24.64 for the year, an increase of 8.4% from previous year. Over the last five years NewMarket Corp had an EPS growth rate of 5% a year. The NewMarket Corp had a decent operating margin of 15.51%, compared with the operating margin of 15.4% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of NewMarket Corp is 15.48%. The profitability rank of the company is 8 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, NewMarket Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $125.2 million, compared with $144.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $647.2 million, compared with $700.9 million in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is at a comfortable level of 11.8. NewMarket Corp has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $400.070000, NewMarket Corp is traded at close to its historical median P/S valuation band of $386.67. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.18, while the historical median P/S ratio is 2.08. The intrinsic value of the stock is $280.64 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock lost 2.13% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of NEU, click here.