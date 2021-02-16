>
Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 16, 2021 | About: MOH +0.83%

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Molina Healthcare Inc is a healthcare company. It offers Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals. It also provides plans through health insurance exchanges. Molina Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $12.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $216.210000 with a P/E ratio of 19.25 and P/S ratio of 0.67. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Molina Healthcare Inc. .

For the last quarter Molina Healthcare Inc reported a revenue of $5.2 billion, compared with the revenue of $4.2 billion during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $19.3 billion, an increase of 15.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Molina Healthcare Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 3.9% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $11.23 for the year, a decline of 2.1% from the previous year. The Molina Healthcare Inc had an operating margin of 5.18%, compared with the operating margin of 5.5% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of Molina Healthcare Inc is 2.28%. The profitability rank of the company is 6 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Molina Healthcare Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the previous year. The long term debt was $2.4 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in the previous year. The interest coverage to the debt is 9.8. Molina Healthcare Inc has a financial strength rank of 6 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $216.210000, Molina Healthcare Inc is traded at 147.6% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $87.33. The P/S ratio of the stock is 0.67, while the historical median P/S ratio is 0.25. The stock gained 48.41% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MOH, click here.


