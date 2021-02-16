Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 22,250 shares of DIOD on 02/12/2021 at an average price of $81.71 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $4.3 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.575000 with a P/E ratio of 37.71 and P/S ratio of 3.68. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 22,250 shares of DIOD stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $81.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of DIOD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $80.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,650 shares of DIOD stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $80.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.41% since.

