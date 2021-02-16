Pennant Investors, LP Buys General Motors Co, Micron Technology Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Comcast Corp, Blackstone Group Inc

Investment company Pennant Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Micron Technology Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Comcast Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Aramark during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2020Q4, Pennant Investors, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AGCUU,
- Added Positions: GM, MU, DISH,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, DIS, TDG, ARMK, AM, AR, RYAAY,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, BX, ACI, ET,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alan Fournier
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 606,000 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.26%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,300,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 703,000 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.30%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 37,500 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 135,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.16%
Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $12.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 167.30%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 703,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 49.26%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 606,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. Reduced: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 57.74%. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.88%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 101,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 21.96%. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $550.99. The stock is now traded at around $579.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 28,094 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Aramark (ARMK)
Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Aramark by 20.75%. The sale prices were between $27.18 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 340,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 30.01%. The sale prices were between $5.33 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 983,292 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Pennant Investors, LP reduced to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 27.09%. The sale prices were between $2.79 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $4.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Pennant Investors, LP still held 2,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
