Pennant Investors, LP Buys General Motors Co, Micron Technology Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Comcast Corp, Blackstone Group Inc

Investment company Pennant Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Micron Technology Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Comcast Corp, Blackstone Group Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Aramark during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2020Q4, Pennant Investors, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGCUU,

AGCUU, Added Positions: GM, MU, DISH,

GM, MU, DISH, Reduced Positions: GLD, DIS, TDG, ARMK, AM, AR, RYAAY,

GLD, DIS, TDG, ARMK, AM, AR, RYAAY, Sold Out: CMCSA, BX, ACI, ET,