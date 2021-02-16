Omega Advisors Buys MP Materials Corp, General Motors Co, Barings BDC Inc, Sells MVC Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, AMC Networks Inc

Investment company Omega Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, General Motors Co, Barings BDC Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Energy Transfer LP, sells MVC Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, AMC Networks Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Omega Advisors owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MP, GM, BBDC, WSC, CMCSA, BGS, ORCC, DMAC,
- Added Positions: COOP, ET, ATH, VRT, GCI, NAVI, SMTS, FLMN, STKL, FCRD,
- Reduced Positions: AMCX, PE, MGY, WPX, SRGA,
- Sold Out: MVC, FVAC, LEE,
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 4,998,831 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 1,030,600 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 60,000 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio.
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 425,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
- Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) - 3,020,000 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
Omega Advisors initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.319500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 2,426,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Barings BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,661,461 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 650,085 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.772700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Omega Advisors initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.389900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 46.23%. The purchase prices were between $1.14 and $3.36, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,545,062 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Sierra Metals Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $1.44 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,135,858 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)
Omega Advisors added to a holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.337000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,154,672 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: MVC Capital Inc (MVC)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in MVC Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.2. Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03. Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)
Omega Advisors sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $0.78 and $1.26, with an estimated average price of $0.99. Reduced: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Omega Advisors reduced to a holding in AMC Networks Inc by 35.58%. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Omega Advisors still held 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
