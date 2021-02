Bruce & Co. Buys Chiasma Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Valvoline Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Bruce & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Chiasma Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Valvoline Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, MannKind Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruce & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Bruce & Co. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 130,852 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 567,200 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,400 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Allstate Corp (ALL) - 324,800 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 328,126 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

For the details of Robert Bruce 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+bruce/current-portfolio/portfolio Bruce & Co. added to a holding in Chiasma Inc by 133.36%. The purchase prices were between $3.72 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $4.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,050,100 shares as of 2020-12-31. Bruce & Co. sold out a holding in Valvoline Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.69.