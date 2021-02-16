>
Articles 

MFP Investors LLC Buys W R Grace, Twitter Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Vornado Realty Trust

February 16, 2021 | About: TWTR +3.12% NLSN -0.65% ALKS -2.32% OLP -0.38% MSGS +0.88% EPC +0.24% GRA +0.32% LORL +2.76% ESBS +0% IVZ +1.6% WFC +3.08%

New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys W R Grace, Twitter Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, ES Bancshares Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Arista Networks Inc, Taubman Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2020Q4, MFP Investors LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael Price's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+price/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Michael Price
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 1,965,425 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.55%
  2. S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 16,050,785 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  3. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 273,575 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.99%
  5. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $57.14, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 253,412 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: ES Bancshares Inc (ESBS)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in ES Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.95 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $4.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 658,183 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)


MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $40.74, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,483 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 177.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 212,368 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in One Liberty Properties Inc by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 275,963 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 77.03%. The purchase prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $164.81. The stock is now traded at around $180.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,112 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 49,307 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. Sold Out: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Arista Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $203.16 and $290.94, with an estimated average price of $254.25. Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76. Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46. Sold Out: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $38.58 and $60.54, with an estimated average price of $50.51. Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $34.32, with an estimated average price of $28.62.

Here is the complete portfolio of Michael Price. Also check out:

1. Michael Price's Undervalued Stocks

2. Michael Price's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Michael Price's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Michael Price keeps buying

