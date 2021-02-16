MFP Investors LLC Buys W R Grace, Twitter Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Vornado Realty Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys W R Grace, Twitter Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, ES Bancshares Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells Dolby Laboratories Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Arista Networks Inc, Taubman Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2020Q4, MFP Investors LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $649 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GRA, LORL, ESBS, IVZ, WFC, HIW, FCNCB, PKE, AMTBB,

