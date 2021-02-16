>
James Li
James Li
Articles (1469)

Baron Funds' Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

Ron Baron's firm takes stake in US property seller and UK online retailer

February 16, 2021 | About: OPEN -6.63% FTCH -1.78% TSLA -1.76% TDOC -1.1% AMWL -2.96%

Baron Funds, a New York-based firm founded by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed last week that its top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 included new positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH) and reductions in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) and American Well Corp. (NYSE:AMWL).

The firm invests primarily in small- and mid-cap companies through a bottom-up, value-oriented company research discipline. Baron seeks companies that have open-ended growth opportunities and defensive niches; the fund normally holds investments for more than five years on average.

67e27a50f1d86d08e6b87f38fe5cc70a.png

As of the quarter-end, Baron Funds' $40.42 billion equity portfolio contains 377 stocks, with 39 new positions and a turnover ratio of 5%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are consumer cyclical, technology, health care and financial services, representing 27.65%, 20.72%, 14.79% and 13.57% of the equity portfolio.

bc82b36a28aa096594ee4a45e306d815.png

Opendoor

The fund purchased 6,132,499 shares of Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN), giving the position 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $22.60 during the month of December.

ab36c9ffd2ffd222539505a1f3eb0c78.png

The San Francisco-based company operates a platform that allows customers to buy and sell houses online.

Farfetch

Baron Funds purchased 1,561,131 shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), giving the position 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $44.49 during the fourth quarter.

d256bed11a485d1e2464909111005fa1.png

The U.K.-based company operates an online platform that allow customers to buy and sell luxury goods from hundreds of partners. According to GuruFocus, Farfetch has a strong Altman Z-score of 4.84 and a cash-to-debt ratio that outperforms over 66% of global competitors.

a0979dfe3a31f1032d2168e8e8a4e21d.png

Other gurus with holdings in Farfetch include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management.

b26707a30a0e402f75a1b8afcf038587.png

Tesla

The fund sold 588,835 shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), trimming the position 8.04% and the equity portfolio 0.78%. Shares averaged $512.96 during the fourth quarter.

7245bce05efd790e6463d284593dd88b.png

GuruFocus ranks the Palo Alto, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer's financial strength 6 out of 10: Although the company has a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a double-digit Altman Z-score, Tesla's debt ratios are underperforming more than half of global competitors.

c27cbee0d6b9437dc13ece5afe30ae95.png

Teladoc

The fund sold 375,000 shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), trimming the equity portfolio 0.25%. Shares averaged $203.06 during the fourth quarter.

62f41520fd0461217b075dc4a9e3fa65.png

GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company has a double-digit Altman Z-score, Teladoc also has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms more than half of global competitors.

a8fc2402e504b5f6d5ceccf8fec74183.png

American Well

The fund sold 2,292,894 shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL), trimming the position 73.62% and the equity portfolio 0.21%. Shares averaged $28.95 during the fourth quarter.

c4bcf709bf7c0394cb258a1b1f0a251a.png

According to GuruFocus, the Boston-based telehealth company's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01 outperforms over 88% of global competitors, suggesting good financial strength.

9d53fde38ba71821b178e1ac3be8de32.png

Disclosure: No positions.

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)