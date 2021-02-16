WellSpan Health Expands Nuance DAX Deployment to Improve Care Access and Patient and Provider Experiences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that WellSpan Health (WellSpan) has expanded its deployment of the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to enhance community access to care by reducing clinical documentation workloads, giving physicians more time to see patients while improving patient and provider experiences. WellSpan is now deploying Nuance DAX to their Primary Care, Ob/Gyn, Podiatry, Urology, Urgent Care, and Cardiology practices following a pilot program in a family medicine practice that achieved strongly positive patient and physician acceptance.

"The patient's story is incredibly important context for the individual's medical history and ongoing treatment plan," said Dr. Mokarroma Sharmin, a Family Medicine physician at WellSpan. "Nuance DAX helps me concentrate on my patient, knowing that all of the important information is being automatically captured."

Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical, recently named the #1 Best in KLAS conversational AI speech recognition solution and trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam room environment. The system securely captures the complete patient story and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters with patient consent. It enables physicians to stay fully engaged with patients and improves clinical documentation quality and physician satisfaction by reducing the time needed to document care.

WellSpan is a leading regional health system dedicated to building strong connections with their patients and providing the highest quality care. WellSpan also stands out as one of the first health systems to deploy Nuance DAX to primary care physicians seeing a diverse range of patients with widely varying ages, conditions, and care needs. Nuance DAX is a natural extension of WellSpan's Nuance Dragon Medical One enterprise deployment that provides a comprehensive solution to help achieve its priority goals of expanding access to care while improving patient experiences and physician satisfaction.

"Nuance DAX reduces the time our physicians need to create high-quality clinical documentation, frees them to focus more exclusively on patient care, and creates opportunities for us to serve more patients within our communities," said Dr. Hal Baker, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Information Officer at WellSpan.

In a post-pilot survey, WellSpan found that 97 percent of patients agreed or strongly agreed that physicians using Nuance DAX were more focused, personable, and engaged during their visit compared to their previous visits where Nuance DAX was not used. Among physicians using Nuance DAX that were surveyed, 80 percent said they could use the time they previously needed to complete documentation and administrative tasks to see more patients. With the use of Nuance DAX, patient wait times for one physician decreased by a total of nine minutes.

"WellSpan has been a longtime leader in utilizing Nuance technology to improve patient care and clinician satisfaction, and with the expanded deployment of Nuance DAX, they are a forerunner in using ambient technology in a primary care setting notable for a highly diverse range of patients," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "WellSpan is another excellent example of the growing number of healthcare innovation leaders that are adopting Nuance ambient clinical intelligence technology as part of a comprehensive strategy to increase care quality and access, improve patient experience and physician satisfaction, and take major steps forward to alleviate physician burnout."

