BlackBerry Jarvis Named "Best In Breed" Tool to Protect Mission Critical Software Supply Chains

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry® Jarvis™, a software composition analysis tool, has been recognized as "Best in Breed" by an Internal Research & Development project (IRAD). The analysis was conducted on behalf of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) by The Aerospace Corporation, and recommends the most proficient binary analysis solutions on the market for embedded software, citing BlackBerry Jarvis as the most promising and robust after a rigorous assessment of key players.

As software grows in complexity it creates an even larger attack surface. Additionally, there are a number of regulatory changes and standards such as WP.29 and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) coming into effect which will empower authorities to levy fines against non-compliance or shut down operations completely. The first step in mitigating these risks is the ability to inspect all of the code that comes from suppliers into your supply chains, and in environments where safety and security are paramount, it is not economically feasible to manually inspect all third-party binary files to ensure the quality of a multi-tier software supply chain.

At every stage of the software development lifecycle BlackBerry Jarvis can extract the characteristics and attributes from compiled binaries, even without access to source code and analyze these files to deliver deep insights into the quality and security of software components.

Brandon Bailey, Cybersecurity Senior Project Leader at Aerospace comments: "As a result of its extensive vulnerability coverage and superior test performance, BlackBerry Jarvis appears to be the ideal single-tool solution for embedded platforms."

BlackBerry Jarvis was tested on the DoD's in-production and in-orbit satellite systems, as well as ground flight systems and billion-dollar telescopes and identified more issues much faster than its competitors, including the detection of a purpose-built backdoor in an open-source product which evaded all other tools involved in the process.

Adam Boulton, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry Technology Solutions said: "We are honored to be recognized as best in breed in this report. We understand the need to iterate and deliver software rapidly and with BlackBerry Jarvis tasks that would take upwards of a month to complete can now be automatically remedied within minutes."

For more information on BlackBerry Jarvis please visit: https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/software-solutions/blackberry-jarvis

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

