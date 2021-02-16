>
Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:MDT -0.43%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:NYSE:MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https://newsroom.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Medtronic plc (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com on February 23, 2021.

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 27, 2021. For fiscal year 2022, Medtronic plans to report its first, second and third quarter results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, November 23, 2021, and February 22, 2022, respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-announce-financial-results-for-its-third-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2021-301228658.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc


