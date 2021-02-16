>
Comscore Inks New Agreement with SHINEZ.io for Digital Audience Measurement

February 16, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR -1.14%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide SHINEZ.io, a storytelling platform that distributes entertaining and engaging stories across social media and the open web, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement.

Under the multi-year agreement, SHINEZ.io will have access to Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform to drive a deeper understanding of audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices and enable more relevant advertising opportunities.

"Media consumption has changed drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is more important than ever to have accurate and reliable insights into audience behavior," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We look forward to partnering with SHINEZ.io for digital audience measurement and are confident our granular insights will power a better understanding of online behavior to help SHINEZ.io in their mission to help content creators thrive."

Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, time spent and cross-visitation.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-inks-new-agreement-with-shinezio-for-digital-audience-measurement-301229086.html

SOURCE Comscore


