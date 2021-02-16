>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares February Cash Distribution

February 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRT +4.93%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.086656 per unit, payable on March 12, 2021, to unitholders of record on February 26, 2021. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales








Volumes (a)


Average Price




Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)












Current Month Distribution


12,000


175,000


$43.96


$3.79













Prior Month Distribution


12,000


173,000


$39.28


$3.57












(a)

Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.
Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of
cash receipts.

Excess Costs
XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $2,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $2.7 million, including accrued interest of $444,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $49,000 on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests after the current month's distribution total $0.3 million, including accrued interest of $5,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our web site at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-february-cash-distribution-301228044.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)