Eastside Distilling, Inc. Renews NASDAQ Equity Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. ("Eastside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EAST) announced today that it has progressed its balance sheet initiatives in order to exceed NASDAQ's ongoing shareholder equity listing standards. The three areas of improvement have come from (1) Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness of $1,044,500; (2) the conversion of debt to equity of $5,618,000 by issuing 1,200,000 shares per the Azuñia earnout agreement; and (3) the close of the Redneck Riviera transaction delivering an estimated $4,000,000, benefit to equity.

In addition to the above mentioned improvements, the Company has executed an amendment to its senior loan facility with Live Oak Bank to extend the maturity to April 13, 2021 and expects the facility to be extended into 2022. The Company will update investors on these actions and its progress on the 4th quarter earnings call in March. "We have made good progress on our balance sheet initiatives and have significantly increased the overall liquidity of the Company," Geoffrey Gwin, CFO of Eastside, commented. "Management continues to build a balance sheet that can support the operating plan and take advantage of the fast-growing craft spirits marketplace," Gwin added.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Whiskeys, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners.

